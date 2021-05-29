Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 703 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $1,437,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,248 shares of company stock worth $10,910,745. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

