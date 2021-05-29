Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Tops $151.14 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Ark has a total market cap of $151.14 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,586,616 coins and its circulating supply is 129,465,719 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

