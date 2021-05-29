Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 5,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 933,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

ARLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $545.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 635 shares of company stock worth $4,209. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

