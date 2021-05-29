Arthur W. Mergner Sells 2,251 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SCL opened at $134.66 on Friday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $87.60 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,049,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

