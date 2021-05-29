Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.09) and the lowest is ($2.87). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($2.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.15) to ($7.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($7.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.13) to ($3.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 6,110.01%.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $134.38. 247,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average is $151.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

