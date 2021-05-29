ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Achieves Market Cap of $328.18 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $328.18 million and $582,950.00 worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD (BTMX) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.95 or 0.00853729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.64 or 0.08770897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00087496 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD (BTMX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD (BTMX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.