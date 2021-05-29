ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

ASX stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.