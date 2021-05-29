Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assertio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.51. Assertio has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Assertio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Assertio by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 19.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

