AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 779,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,833,383 shares.The stock last traded at $57.28 and had previously closed at $56.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Searle & CO. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

