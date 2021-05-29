AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Get AstroNova alerts:

Shares of ALOT opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $117.21 million, a P/E ratio of 90.28, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 922.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.