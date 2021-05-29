Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

AVIR stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

