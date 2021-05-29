Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 8,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 202,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

The stock has a market cap of $742.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

