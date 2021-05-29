Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.