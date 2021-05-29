AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.79 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEYE. Maxim Group cut their target price on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Shares of AEYE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 46,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $199.98 million, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AudioEye will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 90,404 shares of company stock worth $2,194,860 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.