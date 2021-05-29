Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 178.7% from the April 29th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Austal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Austal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of AUTLF stock remained flat at $$1.84 during trading hours on Friday. Austal has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

