Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.67-4.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.305-4.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.670-4.970 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.40.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,208. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.04. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $200.34 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.