Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its target price lowered by Macquarie from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.33.

NYSE ATHM opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. Autohome has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Autohome by 5,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after buying an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,848,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,659,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

