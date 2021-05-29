Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ADP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $196.02 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $198.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.90 and a 200 day moving average of $179.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.