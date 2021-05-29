Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $729.10 million-$743.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.32 million.

NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. 218,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

