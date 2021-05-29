AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 million-$8.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 million.

Shares of AVITA Medical stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. 81,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,572. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. Research analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVITA Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

