AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 million-$8.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 million.
Shares of AVITA Medical stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. 81,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,572. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. Research analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
AVITA Medical Company Profile
AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.
Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.