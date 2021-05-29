Axe (AXE) Market Capitalization Achieves $512,358.98

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $512,358.98 and $66,932.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

