Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $335.00 at CLSA

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price decreased by CLSA from $350.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. CLSA currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $196.27 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

