Balentine LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 4.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 13.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

KEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE KEP opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

