Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a growth of 270.4% from the April 29th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,571.0 days.

BNMDF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $9.57 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.