Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

May 29th, 2021

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a growth of 270.4% from the April 29th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,571.0 days.

BNMDF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $9.57 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

