BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

BancFirst has raised its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.45. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. Research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $1,098,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,527 shares in the company, valued at $380,865,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $1,118,336.80. Insiders sold 136,942 shares of company stock worth $9,665,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

