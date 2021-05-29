Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

