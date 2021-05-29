Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 6,528 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 74.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,752,000 after purchasing an additional 666,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,153,000 after purchasing an additional 646,585 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

