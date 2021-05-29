Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 25,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

