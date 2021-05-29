Banco Santander S.A. Has $468,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

