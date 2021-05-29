Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Position in Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fang alerts:

NYSE SFUN opened at $11.68 on Friday. Fang Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.