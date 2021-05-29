Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $159.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.54.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.82.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

