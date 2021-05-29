Banco Santander S.A. Sells 36,631 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,631 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 509,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

