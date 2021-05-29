Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 49,189 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 279.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 49,189 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

NYSE FCX opened at $42.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

