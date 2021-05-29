Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.88 Million Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.16% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of IGOV opened at $53.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

