Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 4,606 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,924,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 46,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,576.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 96,605 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

