Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases New Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 566.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

NYSE GKOS opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.70. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GKOS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

