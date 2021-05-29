Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 7,083 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,914,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,704,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000.

NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

