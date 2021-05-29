Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$138.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.17.

BMO stock opened at C$126.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$82.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$67.57 and a 12-month high of C$127.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.97.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.4899994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

