Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$136.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$128.00 to C$136.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.17.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$126.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$67.57 and a 12 month high of C$127.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.97.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.4899994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

