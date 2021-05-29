Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 465,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,127,000 after buying an additional 218,564 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.1% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 211,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 74,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

