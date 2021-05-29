Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,564 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.47. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $30,038.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,844 over the last 90 days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.