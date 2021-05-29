Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 661 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in NewMarket by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEU opened at $343.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $332.45 and a 1 year high of $448.47.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

