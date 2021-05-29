Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $1.45 Million Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Skillz by 4,564.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of -41.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

