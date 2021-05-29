Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 190.5% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $47,702.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,920.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $101,702. Insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $20.05 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $25.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

