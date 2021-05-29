Barclays Raises Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $60.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

SKY opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Insiders sold 738,616 shares of company stock worth $33,828,437 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Curi Capital bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

