Barclays Upgrades Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$37.00 target price on the stock.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.23.

Shares of CWB opened at C$36.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.37. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.05 and a 52-week high of C$37.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

