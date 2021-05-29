Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Up 106.4% in May

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 381,700 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the April 29th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,427 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 998,552 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBDC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.47. 111,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $502.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

