Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$32.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ABX. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities restated an action list buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.55.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$29.11 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$23.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09. The company has a market cap of C$51.77 billion and a PE ratio of 17.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

