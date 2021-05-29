Beacon (BECN) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $663.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00026481 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000959 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001351 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars.

