Belt (BELT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00056756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00320084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00198217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.86 or 0.00818324 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

